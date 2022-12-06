UWM Holdings Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.
UWM Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of UWMC opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68. UWM has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $7.09. The stock has a market cap of $421.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On UWM
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.63% of the company’s stock.
About UWM
UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.
