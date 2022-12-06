UWM Holdings Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

UWM Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of UWMC opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68. UWM has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $7.09. The stock has a market cap of $421.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UWM

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About UWM

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of UWM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of UWM from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $4.00 target price on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UWM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.64.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

