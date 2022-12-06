VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,743 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 97.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 56,631 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 415.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 51,288 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 160,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 187,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 44,176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.82. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $26.20.

