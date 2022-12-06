VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Bought by White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 3.1% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,240,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $67.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.04. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $77.29.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.