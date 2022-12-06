Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.2% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 245,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,133,000 after acquiring an additional 20,479 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $1,193,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $362.84. The company had a trading volume of 56,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881,373. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $350.83 and its 200-day moving average is $359.97.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

