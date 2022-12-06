Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 3.2% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.51. The company had a trading volume of 67,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,770. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.98. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

