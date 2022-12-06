Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Price Target Cut to €32.00

Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €34.00 ($35.79) to €32.00 ($33.68) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VTWRF. Citigroup upgraded Vantage Towers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vantage Towers in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vantage Towers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

Vantage Towers Stock Performance

Vantage Towers stock opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79. Vantage Towers has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $37.05.

About Vantage Towers

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

