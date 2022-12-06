Velas One Day Volume Tops $707,871.56 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 6th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $64.53 million and approximately $707,871.56 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Velas has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00079911 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00059739 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001378 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00025868 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000285 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,385,330,786 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,330,783 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.