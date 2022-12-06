Venus (XVS) Price Down 2.6% This Week

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. Over the last week, Venus has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Venus has a total market cap of $50.43 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus token can currently be purchased for about $4.14 or 0.00024355 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $965.44 or 0.05683995 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.00502353 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,145.92 or 0.30290728 BTC.
About Venus
Venus was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 tokens. The official website for Venus is venus.io. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Venus Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.