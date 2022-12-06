Vera Bradley (VRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Vera Bradley Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:VRA opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vera Bradley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Vera Bradley to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
