Vera Bradley (VRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vera Bradley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Vera Bradley to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

