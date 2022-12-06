Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $195.36.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $183.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.64 and a 200-day moving average of $179.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.82. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $230.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 316.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,826 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,327,000 after acquiring an additional 686,034 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 23.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,058,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,629,000 after buying an additional 578,564 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 18.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,022,000 after buying an additional 470,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,605,808,000 after buying an additional 456,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

