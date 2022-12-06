Vertcoin Achieves Market Cap of $9.92 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $9.92 million and $25,046.02 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,604,797 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

