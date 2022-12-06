Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Buys 27,218 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,218 shares during the quarter. Workday makes up 7.1% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 109.0% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 58.4% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 223.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 57,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,999,000 after buying an additional 39,581 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 89.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 73,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,220,000 after buying an additional 34,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 13.8% in the second quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 427,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,624,000 after buying an additional 51,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $313,113.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,502,671.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $740,261.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,834,765.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $313,113.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,502,671.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $3.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.75 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.90. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $285.58.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Workday from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.