Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Has $1.37 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 919.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,592 shares during the period. Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 790.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 978.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2,100.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 352.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,680.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Shopify to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Shopify to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Shopify Trading Down 4.4 %

SHOP traded down $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.00. 246,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,902,126. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $153.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

