Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 429.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,686 shares during the period. Toast makes up approximately 3.2% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Toast worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TOST. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Toast by 44.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Toast in the second quarter worth about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

Toast Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Toast

NYSE TOST traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $16.48. 39,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,506,061. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.36. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40.

In other Toast news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 25,991 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $550,489.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,750.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $34,784,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 25,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $550,489.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,750.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,895,594 shares of company stock worth $143,211,830 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Toast Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Articles

