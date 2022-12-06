Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,900 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 11,495 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for 1.4% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SE. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,899 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,325 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,579 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 48,144 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 58,600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. China Renaissance lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.87.

SEA Stock Down 0.3 %

About SEA

Shares of SEA stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.85. 14,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,992,583. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $267.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.