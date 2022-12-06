Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Sells 12,197 Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,197 shares during the period. Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,128,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,239,000 after purchasing an additional 89,557 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,989,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,764,000 after purchasing an additional 596,760 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,294,000 after purchasing an additional 355,505 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,321,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,246,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,163,000 after purchasing an additional 817,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLBE traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $21.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,610. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.94. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $69.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLBE shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

