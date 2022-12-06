Vetamer Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,655 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Vetamer Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,113 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 1.6% of Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Vetamer Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 34.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 167.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 12.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 50.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 10.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.58.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

Intuit Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,695 shares of company stock valued at $7,418,284 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $392.18. 2,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,868. The business has a 50 day moving average of $397.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $684.07. The company has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.