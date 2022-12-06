Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Barclays

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
VSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.73.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 2.3 %
VSCO stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.05. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $65.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.
