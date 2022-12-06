Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Receives $19.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Vigil Neuroscience from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vigil Neuroscience from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter worth $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter worth $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 87.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter worth $135,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of VIGL opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01. Vigil Neuroscience has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $18.27. The firm has a market cap of $426.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

