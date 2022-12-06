Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Shares Gap Down to $2.72

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.72, but opened at $2.64. Virgin Orbit shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 19 shares traded.
VORB has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Virgin Orbit in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Virgin Orbit to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $882.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54.
About Virgin Orbit
Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.
