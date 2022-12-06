Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Shares Gap Down to $2.72

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.72, but opened at $2.64. Virgin Orbit shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 19 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VORB has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Virgin Orbit in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Virgin Orbit to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Virgin Orbit alerts:

Virgin Orbit Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $882.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54.

Institutional Trading of Virgin Orbit

About Virgin Orbit

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Virgin Orbit by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Virgin Orbit by 5,578.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Virgin Orbit by 512.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Orbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Orbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.