Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Declares $0.15 — Dividend

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AIO opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $27.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 10.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $180,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 121.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $648,000.

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

