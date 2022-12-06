Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $219.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Volkswagen from €175.00 ($184.21) to €177.00 ($186.32) in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Volkswagen Price Performance

Shares of VWAGY stock opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.89.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

