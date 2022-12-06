Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,882 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $29,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $183.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $230.79. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.22.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.36.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Stories

