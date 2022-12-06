Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,750 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,135 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $41,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 313.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 50.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.9% in the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,706 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.26.

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $156.08 on Tuesday. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.65. The company has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

