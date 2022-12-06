Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,956 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.57% of Chart Industries worth $34,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

GTLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.43.

GTLS stock opened at $136.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 74.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.45 and its 200 day moving average is $184.19. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $108.29 and a one year high of $242.59.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.33 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 7.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

