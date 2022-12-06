Voya Investment Management LLC Has $30.13 Million Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,101 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Ameren worth $30,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 864.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ameren in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Ameren in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $87.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.42.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.15%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

