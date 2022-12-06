Voya Investment Management LLC Has $39.40 Million Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,743 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Zscaler worth $39,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Zscaler by 221.1% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Down 6.4 %

ZS opened at $120.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.21 and a 52 week high of $332.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.50.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 53.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Zscaler to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.97.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at $22,739,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 32,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $5,415,184.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 290,599 shares in the company, valued at $48,811,914.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,739,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

