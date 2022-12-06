Voya Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 733,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $46,709,000. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of General Electric as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 794.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.73.

General Electric stock opened at $84.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.11. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $103.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.79%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

