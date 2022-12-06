Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 30,878 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 788,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,878 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $49,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 941.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $10,338,194.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,479,681.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $10,338,194.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,159,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,479,681.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $81.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.79. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

