Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 2,468.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 299,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,553 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Ashland worth $30,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ashland by 4.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ashland by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Ashland by 32.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ashland by 3.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland by 0.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

ASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.63.

ASH stock opened at $112.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.20. Ashland Inc. has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $114.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.76.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.10 million. Ashland had a net margin of 38.77% and a return on equity of 10.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 8.27%.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

