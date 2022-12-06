Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $32,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,904,000 after buying an additional 73,582 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,557,000 after acquiring an additional 43,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 10,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,229.88, for a total value of $23,148,384.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,624,562.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,526.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,393.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,226.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $35.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,533.00 to $2,792.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,494.40.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

