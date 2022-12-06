VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSLGet Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:VSL opened at GBX 85.40 ($1.04) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 81.39. The company has a current ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 28.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.31. VPC Specialty Lending Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 71 ($0.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 96 ($1.17). The firm has a market cap of £237.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,060.00.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

