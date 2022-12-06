VRES Trading Down 20% This Week (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 6th. VRES has a market cap of $2.50 billion and $47.47 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VRES has traded down 20% against the dollar. One VRES token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005883 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VRES

VRES (VRS) is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VRES is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 1.00008966 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $34.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

