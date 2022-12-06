Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,179 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,031 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.30% of Vulcan Materials worth $56,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 203,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,890,000 after purchasing an additional 66,449 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 15,868 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,931 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Shares of VMC opened at $179.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $213.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.