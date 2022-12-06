Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Trading 11.1% Higher

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.30. 30,420 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 280,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 54.90, a quick ratio of 54.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; and Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland.

