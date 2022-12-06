VVS Finance (VVS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $924,096.92

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 6th. During the last week, VVS Finance has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. VVS Finance has a market capitalization of $108.96 million and approximately $924,096.92 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VVS Finance token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 68,670,908,390,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,359,395,113,648 tokens. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

