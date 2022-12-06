W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Stake Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,394,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 491,667 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.53% of W. R. Berkley worth $95,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 34,852 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 45.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 51.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 41.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 1.8 %

WRB stock opened at $74.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $51.84 and a 52-week high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on WRB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

