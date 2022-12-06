Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Seaport Global Advisors LLC

Seaport Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,043 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,989 shares during the quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 174.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 29,434 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 422.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 24,544 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 19,846 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $8,630,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.8% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBA. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.46.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $41.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

