Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Declares $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the retailer on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

Walmart has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. Walmart has a payout ratio of 37.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Walmart to earn $6.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $151.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $408.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.85 and a 200 day moving average of $132.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,524,402 shares of company stock worth $826,260,798 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 12.7% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 18,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1,658.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 11,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Walmart by 29.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,408,815 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $209,801,000 after acquiring an additional 322,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.30.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.