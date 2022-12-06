Waltonchain Market Cap Tops $18.68 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $18.68 million and $764,351.65 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,378,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,403,588 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

