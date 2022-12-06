Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$152.33.

WCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$180.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$150.00 price target on the stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE WCN opened at C$194.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.02 billion and a PE ratio of 46.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of C$148.05 and a 1 year high of C$196.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$184.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$175.90.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( TSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.51 billion. Equities analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 5.6999999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$187.38, for a total transaction of C$1,311,679.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,400,936.07.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.