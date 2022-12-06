Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Receives $340.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $340.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $340.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $375.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.88 and a 200-day moving average of $316.41.

Insider Transactions at Waters

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $708.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.30 million. Waters had a return on equity of 189.79% and a net margin of 23.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Waters by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Waters by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Waters by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in Waters by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

