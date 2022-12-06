Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,653 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.7% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 83,473,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962,715 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557,890 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,988.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,373,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,856 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,931,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,762 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

SPLG traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.49. The stock had a trading volume of 75,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,049,344. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.04. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $56.44.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

