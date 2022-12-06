Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,668 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises 1.9% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $50.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,259. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.31. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $57.17.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.119 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%.

