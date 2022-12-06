Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pinnacle West Capital (PNW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE: PNW):

11/28/2022 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank to $91.00.

11/24/2022 – Pinnacle West Capital was given a new $72.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI.

11/21/2022 – Pinnacle West Capital was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

11/18/2022 – Pinnacle West Capital was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $54.00.

11/17/2022 – Pinnacle West Capital was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

11/11/2022 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $60.00 to $54.00.

10/21/2022 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $62.00 to $56.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $69.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Pinnacle West Capital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

PNW traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.86. 1,089,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,108. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.93 and its 200 day moving average is $72.17. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $80.51.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 73.31%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

