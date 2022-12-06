Wells Fargo & Company Trims Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Target Price to $160.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.97.

ZS opened at $120.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.98 and its 200-day moving average is $154.50. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $114.21 and a 1-year high of $332.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 53.23%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 221.1% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

