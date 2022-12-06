Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Lowered to $91.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WELL has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut Welltower from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.56.

Shares of WELL opened at $70.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Welltower has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 530.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Welltower by 7.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.8% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 35.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 14,251 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 6.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Welltower by 27.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

