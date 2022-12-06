Westchester Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 53,423 PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC)

Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of PropTech Investment Co. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in PropTech Investment Co. II by 15.1% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in PropTech Investment Co. II by 117.7% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 67,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 36,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in PropTech Investment Co. II by 48.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 125,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 40,862 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PropTech Investment Co. II Stock Performance

Shares of PropTech Investment Co. II stock opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PropTech Investment Co. II Company Profile

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

