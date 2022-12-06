White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,027 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

BATS:ICF opened at $56.65 on Tuesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.58.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

