White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,153 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,352,000 after acquiring an additional 302,243 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270,755 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,303,000 after acquiring an additional 249,192 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,834,000 after purchasing an additional 198,694 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,592,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,702,000 after purchasing an additional 178,170 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $321.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $297.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.04. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $339.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.91 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $53,482,012.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,607.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,327 shares of company stock worth $9,669,463 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.78.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

